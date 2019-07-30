Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010
For more information about
Dillan Akins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
1421 Wilson Ave
Bakersfield, CA
View Map

Dillan Benjamin Akins


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dillan Benjamin Akins Obituary

DILLAN BENJAMIN AKINS
November 23, 1994 - July 23, 2019

Dillan passed suddenly and has left a hole in so many peoples hearts. He loved his family deeply. He had a passion for music and was very talented at the guitar.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather Tammie Barnes (Rob) father and stepmother Darren Akins (Leesa) sister Hailey Akins, Sister and Brother-in-law Sadie Moore (Aaryan) brother Branson Akins and Branson's mother Miriam Baker, grandmother Judy Willis, his nephew and niece Zayden and Krimson Moore, longtime girlfriend Nicole Sutton, his dogs Bandit and Dixie and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

Dillan's celebration of life will be held Saturday August 3rd at 2:00pm at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 1421 Wilson Ave Bakersfield, Ca 93308.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dillan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
Download Now