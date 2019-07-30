|
|
DILLAN BENJAMIN AKINS
November 23, 1994 - July 23, 2019
Dillan passed suddenly and has left a hole in so many peoples hearts. He loved his family deeply. He had a passion for music and was very talented at the guitar.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Tammie Barnes (Rob) father and stepmother Darren Akins (Leesa) sister Hailey Akins, Sister and Brother-in-law Sadie Moore (Aaryan) brother Branson Akins and Branson's mother Miriam Baker, grandmother Judy Willis, his nephew and niece Zayden and Krimson Moore, longtime girlfriend Nicole Sutton, his dogs Bandit and Dixie and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Dillan's celebration of life will be held Saturday August 3rd at 2:00pm at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 1421 Wilson Ave Bakersfield, Ca 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 30, 2019