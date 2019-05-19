|
DOLLY JEAN LOVE
October 13, 1941 - May 15, 2019
Dolly passed away peacefully in her sleep. She loved spending time at family gatherings.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert and survived by daughters Terry (Tommy) and Jeannie (Eddie), 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
We would like to thank the staff at Hoffman Hospice, her sister, nieces and nephew who cared for her unconditionally during her final days. She will be missed by those who knew her.
Graveside services will be held at Shafter Memorial Park on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 19, 2019