DOLORES ERLEEN RYAN
March 3, 1931 - May 14, 2019
Dolores was born in Minco, OK and moved to Lamont when she was around 9 years old. She graduated from Bakersfield High School and went on to become a teacher in Lamont and Greenfield school districts. Dolores was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and loved helping local veterans and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ryan and two of her four children, Colleen Joy Valentich and Michael Ryan.
Dolores leaves behind two sons, Dennis Ryan and wife Teresa, and Don Ryan; grandchildren Ashley Valentich, Matthew Ryan, Christy Martinez, Ray Waldo, and Brandy Waldo; and great-grandchildren Jacob and Connor.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Greenlawn cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. A reception will be held afterwards at the American Legion, 2020 H St.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019