Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenlawn River Blvd
3700 River Blvd
Bakersfield, CA
View Map

Dolores Erleen Ryan


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Erleen Ryan Obituary

DOLORES ERLEEN RYAN
March 3, 1931 - May 14, 2019

Dolores was born in Minco, OK and moved to Lamont when she was around 9 years old. She graduated from Bakersfield High School and went on to become a teacher in Lamont and Greenfield school districts. Dolores was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and loved helping local veterans and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ryan and two of her four children, Colleen Joy Valentich and Michael Ryan.

Dolores leaves behind two sons, Dennis Ryan and wife Teresa, and Don Ryan; grandchildren Ashley Valentich, Matthew Ryan, Christy Martinez, Ray Waldo, and Brandy Waldo; and great-grandchildren Jacob and Connor.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Greenlawn cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. A reception will be held afterwards at the American Legion, 2020 H St.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now