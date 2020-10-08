DOLORES D. HOOKER

1937 - 2020

A graveside funeral service will be held in the West Side District Cemetery, 440 East Cedar Street, Taft, California, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. for Taft resident, Dolores D. Hooker, 83. Rev. Joey Pittman of New Hope Temple will officiate at the service.

Mrs. Hooker was born in Eureka, California, on August 17, 1937, and passed away on October 2, 2020, at her home. She married her husband, James D. Hooker, on December 24, 1954, in Alturas, California. They moved to Kern County in 1964, and a year later to Taft, where they made their home and raised their family.

In 1986, along with her husband and son, James, owned and operated Hooker's Automotive where she continued to work as bookkeeper until last year. She was an amazing wife, mother, nana, and friend. She loved to travel in her motorhome and in later years spent time in her trailer at the coast, never missing an opportunity for a little gambling at the Casino.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jim; her parents, O.D. and Bernnece Steward; and her brothers, Lindley and Lee. She is survived by her children, Dennece Kuhnke (Paul), James Hooker (Lesa), and Vahnita Hooker (Dave); her grandchildren, Crystal Huddleston (Josh), Crystin Cox (Ian), Jennifer Walgren (Garret), Jamie Klinger (Mark), Jeffrey Hooker (Sarah) and James Byers; and her brother, Terry Steward (Mary).

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hoffmann Hospice, Reece Homecare Services, or a charity of your choice in Dolores's name.

