1/1
Dolores Hooker
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DOLORES D. HOOKER
1937 - 2020

A graveside funeral service will be held in the West Side District Cemetery, 440 East Cedar Street, Taft, California, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. for Taft resident, Dolores D. Hooker, 83. Rev. Joey Pittman of New Hope Temple will officiate at the service.

Mrs. Hooker was born in Eureka, California, on August 17, 1937, and passed away on October 2, 2020, at her home. She married her husband, James D. Hooker, on December 24, 1954, in Alturas, California. They moved to Kern County in 1964, and a year later to Taft, where they made their home and raised their family.

In 1986, along with her husband and son, James, owned and operated Hooker's Automotive where she continued to work as bookkeeper until last year. She was an amazing wife, mother, nana, and friend. She loved to travel in her motorhome and in later years spent time in her trailer at the coast, never missing an opportunity for a little gambling at the Casino.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jim; her parents, O.D. and Bernnece Steward; and her brothers, Lindley and Lee. She is survived by her children, Dennece Kuhnke (Paul), James Hooker (Lesa), and Vahnita Hooker (Dave); her grandchildren, Crystal Huddleston (Josh), Crystin Cox (Ian), Jennifer Walgren (Garret), Jamie Klinger (Mark), Jeffrey Hooker (Sarah) and James Byers; and her brother, Terry Steward (Mary).

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hoffmann Hospice, Reece Homecare Services, or a charity of your choice in Dolores's name.

To sign an online registry please visit: www.greenlawnm-c.com.

Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
West Side District Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved