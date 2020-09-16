Dolores Ojeda

DOLORES "GRACIE" OJEDA

November 13, 1935 - August 23, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce that Dolores "Gracie" Ojeda, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully left this world and entered into eternal life on August 23, 2020, due to the complications of Parkinson's Disease and COVID-19. Mom was born on November 13, 1935, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Manuel and Jacoba Cantu. She married her "buddy," David Ojeda, on December 28, 1957, who preceded her in death in 1993.

Mom attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Golden State Jr. High and BHS. At the tender age of 15, she voluntarily quit school and went to work in the fields to help her widowed mother support the family.

Juggling marriage, raising two children, keeping an immaculate home, and working a full-time job, mom still found time to go back to night school. She obtained her BHS high school diploma at age 37-class of 1973.

Her employment included field labor work, Transonic, and Mercy Hospitals. Mom started working at Mercy Hospital, Truxtun, in 1964. She retired from Mercy Southwest in 1995, as a Registered Central Service Tech.

Mom was a member of the Bakersfield Fraternal Order of Eagle Aerie #93. She established the weekly karaoke sessions; there, she showed her karaoke talent to all. Even if you didn't sing, somehow, she would get you to sing with her. She also enjoyed showing off her singing and dancing talents at Los Pancho's, Rancho Grande, or anywhere a karaoke system was available.

She loved taking trips to Eagle Mountain Casino with her family and friends. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Every night, the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy was prayed; however, those who knew her well knew she had quite a feisty side to her, which at times would bring out her "colorful" vocabulary.

Mom was predeceased by her parents, her husband, five brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her son, David (Marylou), daughter, Debbie Pena (Evie), six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. She leaves to mourn her passing, her two sisters, their husbands, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.

A special thank you to her Eagle Aerie, Eagle Mountain, and senior center friends who spent quality time with her-doing what she enjoyed most. A special thank you to Dr. Mui (retired) and his staff. Blessings to Dr. Bichai, for taking care of our mother during the most critical moments of her life. Thank you, Dr. Jeri Williams, Dr. Hutchman, Centennial Medical Group and staff, Dr. Singh, San Joaquin Rehabilitation staff, Encompass staff, Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital, San Joaquin Hospital, and Bakersfield Heart Hospital, 2nd floor; your care was much appreciated.

She had a wonderful life; thank you to all who made it so.

In lieu of flowers, please have a mass said for our mom in her honor. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church masses (661) 323-3148.

Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 4600 E. Brundage Ln. Interment will immediately follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. Mom, we will always love you.