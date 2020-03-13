|
DOLORES LOUISE STILL
May 20, 1943 - March 6, 2020
Dolores Louise Still, born May 20, 1943, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by family.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Walter Still; five children, Mark, Kristina, Keith, Kyle, and Kent; sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with one due in September.
Dolores married Walter Still on December 7, 1980, and later re-affirmed their love for one another in the Catholic Church on October 30, 1999.
A special thank you to Liz Lira and Fran Crane for their support given during their sister's illness.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 15th at 1:00 pm at 12807 Moss Landing Bakersfield, CA 93311. Graveside Service will be Monday, March 16th at 9:15am at Bakersfield National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ The King Catholic Church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 13, 2020