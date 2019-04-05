|
|
DOMINGA JIMENEZ
October 7, 1935 - April 1, 2019
Dominga Jimenez was born Oct. 7, 1935 in Ennis, TX and passed away April 1, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eduviges Toledo, and her husband, Gilbert Jimenez. She is survived by her seven children, Robert (Estela), Gilbert Jr., Yvonne, Peter, Danny, Richard and Paul (Maria); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and other family members, especially Ruth, Marta and Frances.
Dominga was a Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed going in the ministry and talking to people about God's Kingdom. She loved her family. Dominga was a great cook and was very hospitable. She will be missed by many. We look forward to seeing her again in the beautiful paradise God has promised. Revelations 21:4.
Viewing will be Monday, April 8 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery. Services will be held Saturday April 13 at 4:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 5501 East Brundage Lane, Hall "B".
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 5, 2019