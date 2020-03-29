|
|
DOMINIC MATTHEW VASQUEZ
August 1, 1984 - March 20, 2020
Beloved son, cherished brother, and adored nephew, Dominic Matthew Vasquez of Bakersfield, California born August 1st, 1984 was called home to rest on March 20th, 2020.
Dominic was born and raised in Bakersfield, California, attending Highland High School, graduating class of 2002. He later earned his baccalaureate degree in Liberal Studies from California State University, Bakersfield.
Dominic loved nothing more than to be around family. He shared a special bond with his mother and especially loved to go to the movies with his father, uncle, and cousin. Dominic religiously visited his friend's house where he spent precious time bonding with his buddies. Dominic derived deep fulfillment and happiness from working with his team at 24 Hour Fitness. He has left a tremendous void in the lives of all who knew him.
Dominic had such a pure heart and loved so unconditionally. Though he will be deeply missed, we take comfort in knowing that another of God's angels will be watching over us.
Dominic was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virginia Vasquez, Alejandro Vasquez, Francisco Hernandez Lomas, and Estela Garza Lomas. He is survived by his parents Ellie Vasquez and Alex Vasquez, siblings Alex (Bub) Vasquez and Angelica (Sis) Vasquez, aunts and uncles, Suzanne Hernandez, Charles Hernandez, Librado Vasquez, and Teresa Vasquez, cousins, Charlie Hernandez, Sarah Hernandez, Marisol Mañanes, Andrew Davis, Monique and Desiree Lomas, The Davis family, The Hernandez family, and The Johnson family.
There will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be left on Dominic Vasquez's online obituary at www.bashamfuneralcare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 29, 2020