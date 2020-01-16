|
|
DON ALBERT PRUETT
April 25, 1927 - January 10, 2020
Don Pruett passed peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family and loving Rosewood caregivers, on January 10, 2020, in Bakersfield, CA. Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Maude Pruett. Born in Banning California, the family moved frequently with Standard Oil. He attended thirteen different schools before graduating as the Senior Class President at Bakersfield High School, class of 1945.
"Once a Driller Always a Driller"
After graduation, dad served in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably discharged in 1946. While attending Bakersfield College, he met and fell in love with Shirley Anne Harrington. They married on August 26, 1949, whereupon dad attended the University of Pacific receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics and a Teaching Credential. Dad started his teaching career at Franklin Elementary School and spent the summer breaks pursuing a Master's degree in Administration at USC. Starting in 1959, he was the Principal at six elementary and junior high schools; mentoring and counseling students including introducing and promoting enrichment classes. Our father cared deeply about the welfare of all his students and faculty; retiring from BCSD in 1988. Shortly thereafter, he implemented the University of La Verne's Counseling and Administrative Credential Masters program as Area Administrator.
Dad was a founding member of: Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, Kern County Chapter; Board member of the Assistance League's Operation School Bell; and Chair of the 100-year celebration of Bakersfield High School (formerly known as KCUHS). He served in leadership roles for educational organizations, too numerous to mention. Dad was also very proud of successfully hosting the President's own, United States Marine Corps Band concerts for the community.
Our father was a devout Christian, Patriot and Educator. His love for his family came first and foremost as an active participant in each of our lives.
Dad is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Shirley; sons: Glen Pruett (Catherine) and Blair Pruett (Jane Marie) and twin daughters: Anne Busacca (Brian) and Jane Underhill (Scott); brothers: Dene Pruett (Joan) and Paul Pruett (Joanie May). Also remembering our dad are thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, along with many, many dear friends. Don Pruett never met a stranger!
Grave site internment at Bakersfield National Cemetery is scheduled for January 30, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Attendees wishing to participate in the procession to BNC are encouraged to meet at Mission Family Mortuary at 11:30.
"Freedom is not to do as you want, but to do as you ought"
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020