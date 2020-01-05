|
|
DON EVANS
November 4, 1951 - February 10, 2019
MARILYN (LEE) EVANS
March 4, 1959 - December 30, 2019
Don graduated from West High, Marilyn from South High. Don survived cancer many years ago but succumbed to a series of multiple strokes; Marilyn passed after a brief bout with cancer. Their beloved daughter Andrea and other family members were at both of their bedsides until the end.
Don and Marilyn were together for many years before marrying on June 4th, 1988 on Lake Tahoe aboard the sternwheeler the Tahoe Queen. The family loved traveling to Carpenteria every Thanksgiving to camp and enjoy Don's feast.
Don was a gourmet chef, rarely using a recipe. This led him to his career as supervising chef at North Kern State Prison where his calm demeanor made him loved by prisoners and other staff alike. Marilyn worked at Mervyn's for many years until the birth of their daughter Andrea on August 2nd 1991, when she devoted her life to being a full-time mother and homemaker. At Mervyn's she was known as the best stockroom worker ever.
Don and Marilyn are survived by their beloved daughter Andrea and her fiance Preston. Don is also survived by his brothers, Bill and Steve. Marilyn is also survived by her sister Linda (Jack) and their daughters Diana and Christy; brother Mike and his daughter Nikki; sister Carol and brother Bob.
At the family's request there will be no services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 5, 2020