DON WILLIAMS
June 4, 1933 - March 31, 2019
Don Williams passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was 85 years young when he entered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior.
He was born in Los Angeles on June 4, 1933 He attended Chino and Kern Valley H.S. along with Cal Poly Pomona He married Cynthia Berger in 1957 and they were married for 62 years , He was a lifelong Teamster and owned Williams Water Trucks for over 25 years. Attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church, East Hills Christian Church, VBF, and Canyon Hills AOG until his passing. For years his hobby was wood working.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Estella Williams and his mother-in-law Ethel Monce. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, wonderful sons Bob (Barbara) and Donny (Lyn), daughter Rhonda (Jay) Richmond, 9 grandchildren, Stephanie (Cale) Corwin, Caitlyn (Mike) Sunseri, Brent Williams, Taylor Williams, Courtney, Kyle, Caleb, McKenzie, and Mason Richmond. 3 great-grandchildren Harrison, Grant, and Claire Corwin.
Funeral services will be Friday April 5, 2019 at Canyon Hills Church, 7001 Auburn, Bakersfield Ca. at 2pm. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to the City of Bakersfield Animal Shelter, 201 So. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 4, 2019