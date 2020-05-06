DONALD CHARLES BEAUFORD
December 22, 1930 - April 13, 2020 Donald Charles Beauford, "Don", passed away April 13, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. Donald was the last of five children born on December 22, 1930, to Verlie and Harry Beauford. He was 89 years old. Don served in the Navy from November 4, 1948 until November 3, 1952 and served during the Korean War. He met Virginia Sears on December 22, 1951 and on February 8, 1953 they were married in Indianapolis, IN. They eventually moved to Bakersfield, CA where they would have five children and celebrate 63 years of marriage. After 25 years Don retired from Mother's Cookies on December 21, 1994. He loved golfing and was involved with the Masons and Shriners. After retirement he went back to school to learn ASL and would become very involved in the deaf community. He and Virginia attended Laurelglen Bible Church. Don is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his son, Harold and his grandson Cory. He is survived by his 4 children, Mark, Janet, Terry (Mark) Kathy (Ric); 16 grandchildren, Matthew, Breanna, Jessica, Sara, Matthew, Christopher, Crenna, Philip, Michael, Heidi (Scott), Tim, Laura, Linsey, Beki (David), Chelsea, Kaitlin (Logan), and 30 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Jessie Price who helped care for Don. She has been a blessing from God to our family. Because of her help, along with his daughters and his son-in-law Mark we were able to keep Don at his home he shared with Virginia for the past 60 years. Viewing will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 3700 River Blvd., on May 7, from 4 p.m. until 8p.m. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. and due to the current situation attendance will be limited but will be live-streamed from Greenlawn's website for those who want to watch it. A Celebration of Life will be held at Laurelglen Bible Church, at a later date. Please email Don's daughter, Terry Cross at crossbeau77@yahoo.com for further information.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 6, 2020.