DONALD DEAN ALLEN
1948 - 2019
Donald Dean Allen was born to Dennis and Alma Allen on December 16th, 1948 in Wasco, CA. Donald went by the name "Don" and many knew him by his nickname "Butch." Don graduated from Wasco High School in 1967. Don was drafted into the United States Army and served our country. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran. After the Army, Don enrolled at Bakersfield College and earned his A.A. degree in 1973. Don then transferred to Cal State Fresno and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Agricultural Sciences in 1976. Don then began his 35 year career in Agriculture as a Agricultural Pest Control Adviser. Don met Dianne in 1991 and it was love at first sight. They made their home in Shafter, CA. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, BBQing, tending his vegetable garden, and taking trips to Morro Bay, where he and Dianne were married.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; Dennis and Alma Allen; sister Juanita Hall; brothers Bob and Dale Allen; and former wife Susan Palmer.
Don is survived by the love of his life, his wife Dianne Allen; daughter Tonya Allen; grandchildren (Justin, Megan, Jessica); great granddaughter- Autumn); stepchildren- John and Michele and their families; sister Freda (Chuck); brother Bill (Shirley); sister in law Carolyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11am at Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, 2019