DONALD G HACKSTEDT
December 14, 1928 - October 3, 2019
Donald G Hackstedt was born on December 14th, 1928 in Molalla, OR. He passed away on October 3rd, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by his loved ones.
He was survived by wife Inez Hackstedt, two daughters and son-in-law's Sandy and Kenny Shaffer, Dawn and Terry Cannady, two granddaughters and husbands Ashley and Bobby Boone, Kaci and Landon Gill, grandson Wyatt Shaffer, two great granddaughters Aria and Brilyn Boone and one great grandson due to arrive in January.
Preceded in death by his mother and father, Thelma and Gayle Hackstedt and grandson Brent Cannady.
His passion was for Fishing, Roping, Reading, Gardening and Traveling with friends and family. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother and Friend. He will be missed greatly.
Funeral services will be held on October 18th, 2019 at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave. Bakersfield, CA at 10:00 A.M. Graveside services will begin at 1:15 P.M. at the National Cemetery, 30338 E Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 17, 2019