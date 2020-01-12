|
|
DONALD J. BOND
November 13, 1930 - December 26, 2019
Donald J. Bond was born November 13, 1930 in Goleta, CA. He moved to Bakersfield, CA. as a young child and lived out his life there. He passed away December 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Donald proudly served in the Navy Reserve and retired after 32 years. He was a traffic officer for the CHP in Bakersfield from 1958-1980. He was a member of SASS and loved the Cowboy Shooting.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Barnes, his children Rod Bond (Kristy), Leslie McCullin (Kenny), and Pam Mitchell (Doyle), 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
A special thanks to The Village at Seven Oaks.
Graveside services will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, January 17th, at 10 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 12, 2020