DONALD KYLE STEWART
June 14, 1963 - October 14, 2019
Donald Kyle Stewart, 56 of Bakersfield, California, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home on October 14, 2019.
Don is survived by his son Justin Stewart, daughter Kennedy Stewart, brother Darrell (Ginger) Ingram and sister Deborah Green. Don is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Orleane Smith and father, Thomas Stewart.
Don was a loving father and friend to everyone. Don loved motorcycles, he would take an annual ride with his Orange County buddies through the central coast hills. He always had more bikes then he knew what to do with. Don loved taking his daughter for rides on the custom bike he built for her. Don also enjoyed cooking and BBQ on the weekends always adding his secret spices or sauces.
Don served his country proudly for ten years as a Sargent in the Marine Corps. He will be laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, CA on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:45am. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Kern River Family Mortuary for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 3, 2019