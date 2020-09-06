DONALD MAXWELL

April 29, 1943 - August 20, 2020

Donald Maxwell, age 77 passed away August 20, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA Don was born April 29, 1943 in Kearny, NJ. to George and Florence Maxwell. On October 23, 1965 he married Deanna Grodzicki.

Don was a salesman, and spent many years working in the auto and RV industries. He loved a good football game, politics, and telling jokes. He never met a dog he did not like, and is being met in heaven by his numerous pets who passed before him.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers George and Robert. He is survived by his wife Deanna, his children Adrienne Guirguis and husband Cherif, son George Maxwell and wife Raquel, daughter Erika Agnetti and husband Brian, grandchildren Brendan, Cameron, Ryan, Declan, Natasha, and Breckyn, and his two dogs.

These few words do not adequately sum up a life well spent. Don was a wonderful husband, father, Papa, and friend. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held September 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Please e-mail Ag566@yahoo.com for details.