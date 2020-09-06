1/1
Donald Maxwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DONALD MAXWELL
April 29, 1943 - August 20, 2020

Donald Maxwell, age 77 passed away August 20, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA Don was born April 29, 1943 in Kearny, NJ. to George and Florence Maxwell. On October 23, 1965 he married Deanna Grodzicki.

Don was a salesman, and spent many years working in the auto and RV industries. He loved a good football game, politics, and telling jokes. He never met a dog he did not like, and is being met in heaven by his numerous pets who passed before him.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers George and Robert.  He is survived by his wife Deanna, his children Adrienne Guirguis and husband Cherif, son George Maxwell and wife Raquel, daughter Erika Agnetti and husband Brian, grandchildren Brendan, Cameron, Ryan, Declan, Natasha, and Breckyn, and his two dogs.

These few words do not adequately sum up a life well spent. Don was a wonderful husband, father, Papa, and friend. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held September 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Please e-mail Ag566@yahoo.com for details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved