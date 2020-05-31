DONALD PAYSON WESTER

August 8, 1931 - May 18, 2020 Donald Payson Wester (88), a follower of Jesus, went peacefully to his eternal home on May 18, 2020, in Bakersfield, CA, while surrounded by his loving family. Don was born on August 8, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois to Carl and Elizabeth Wester. He was the older brother of James Wester and Carol (Wester) Blattman. Don and his siblings grew up in Illinois and moved to Southern California in 1946. In 1951, he enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed in Germany, where he became interested in Porsches and his love for racing began. In 1955, Don enrolled in the General Motors Institute (GMI) in Flint, Michigan and started his racing career, winning his very first race, at Road America. After graduating from GMI, he moved to the Monterey Peninsula, where he started his career in the automotive industry and continued racing. In 1960 Don, his brother Jim, and their father started Wester Motors, Inc. and during the years of 1961-1969 Don raced for Porsche, winning the SCCA National E Class Championship in 1966. In 1965 he married Patricia (Ramsey) Wester. They lived in Carmel Valley, CA, and Don continued his racing career until 1969. Don and Patsy Wester had three children: Stacy (Wester) Nelson born 1966, Scott Wester born 1968, and Tory (Wester) Bottari born 1971. Then in 1975, Jesus invaded Don's life. From that moment on, he desired to give himself fully to loving and obeying his Savior and Lord. After 36 years of marriage, Patsy lost her battle with breast cancer. Don married Jo (Staats) Wester in 2002. Don had a very special love for his wife, Jo. They lived in Bakersfield for 18 years, and enjoyed their fellowship with their church family at The Garden Community Church. Don enjoyed meeting with men in Bible studies and discipling them in their faith. Don is survived by his wife, Jo Wester, of Bakersfield, CA; two siblings: Jim (Sandi) Wester of Medford, OR, and Carol (Gene) Blattman of Carmel Valley, CA; four children: Stacy (Pup) Nelson of Clovis, CA, Scott (Ana) Wester of Ensenada, Mexico, Tory (Josh) Bottari of Lamoille, NV, and Robert (Teri) Staats of Meridian, TX; nine grandchildren: Zach Nelson, Sam Nelson, Ruth Nelson, Naomi Wester, Nicole Wester, Ramsey Bottari, Perry Bottari, Daniel Staats, Jon Marc Staats; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, and his stepson Jon Staats. Don lived his life fully loving, above all else, the Lord, his family, and his friends. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed. There will be a celebration of Don's life in Bakersfield, CA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Southwest Foundation PO Box 20937 Bakersfield, CA 93390.



