DONALD RAY HENDERSON

"SPEEDY"

January 11, 1932 - July 3, 2020

Donald Ray Henderson, 88, passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020. He was born in Depew, Oklahoma on January 11, 1932 to Norman and Delcie Henderson.

Don was a longtime resident of Bakersfield, CA, where he met and married the love of his life, Freida Jean Banks on January 27, 1951 and had three children, Kevin, Rick, and Kim.

He is survived by his wife Freida of 69 years, and sons Kevin, and Rick (Estela), daughter Kim Johnson (Steve), and grandchildren Janelle Henderson, Ryan Henderson, Shelby Osnaya (Carlos), Nick (Lisa) Henderson, Brittany Johnson, Cassie Cosart (Jeff), and Stevi Johnson. Great-grandchildren include Ashtyn Henderson, Trace, Teller, and Torryn Henderson, Alana and Ezekiel Osnaya, and Braden Cosart.

Don served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a plant manager at Kern Valley Packing (Smokehouse Meats) for over 25 years that in part contributed to his nickname "Speedy". He loved riding motorcycles, hunting, and fishing. Don loved spending time with his family and camping in the mountains or at the beach. In his retirement, he enjoyed basking in the sun with his little sidekick Tootsie.

Don and Freida attended Liberty Christian Center until his passing on July 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by both his parents, his three brothers and his sister.

Visitation will be held for all on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 1-5pm. A private family service will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at 9am, at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary in Bakersfield, CA. A graveside service will follow at 10am, which will be open to all family and friends.