DONALD SHERWOOD CROCKER
February 4, 1948 - November 28, 2019
Don passed peacefully at the Orchard in Bakersfield due to complications from diabetes.
Don graduated from high school at La Vega High in Waco, Texas. He went on to graduate from Texas A&M University in 1970. "Gig 'em" In the early 2000s he furthered his education at the University of La Verne and earned his teaching credentials.
Don taught at various schools in Bakersfield. He especially loved the kids at Our Lady of Guadalupe School He was quite the athlete when he was young; baseball being his favorite sport. He was also a football trainer at Texas A&M.
Don was unsurpassed at "trivia." He used to say he was an encyclopedia of useless information. Of course, we didn't think so. He was also a super dancer, loved Karaoke and singing George Jones' songs. Woodworking was also a favorite pastime.
Being as he was a Texan above all, he could BBQ a brisket with the best of them. He also cooked many celebratory turkeys as well as the usual hamburgers and steaks.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Jani, son Tabb (Rebecca), daughter Nicole Vargas (Carlos), stepkids William Pittman, Mary Jane Pittman and a very special daughter, Isabelle Pittman; sister Paulette (Robert) and their two kids; his brother Dave (Susan) and their son, all from Texas. His father Paul and mother Nita preceded Don.
We appreciate the care given by the staff at Orchard, especially his friend Taga.
As Don would say, "Baby, love is forever." We will never forget him and will be telling his stories for a long time. Meet you on the other side, my darling love.
Services will be held Monday, December 9, at 2:00pm, Greenlawn Mortuary, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 7, 2019