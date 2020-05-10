DONDRA CAMERON

February 16, 1936 - May 3, 2020 Dondra was born in French Camp, California. She has returned home to her father (Donald Harger), mother (Suzie Griffis), her brother (Greg Griffis) and youngest son (John Cameron), all awaiting her in God's kingdom. During her eighty-four wondrous years she impacted friends lives all around the world. She was comforted in her final moments by her son James, her daughter Lynn and her companion of 38 years, Danny Rowe. Dondra was proud of being a 3rd generation born in California. Dondra graduated from East Bakersfield High School and the University of California, Davis. For 42 years she owned and managed Circle Bookkeeping. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law James and Diana Cameron of Texas, her daughter Lynn White of Montana, grandsons Brian Cameron and Eric White, granddaughter Cara White, great grandchildren Olivia Marie and William Stuart Cameron, her sisters Bonnie Wood (Russ) and Marcie Anderson (Bob), niece Ashley Wood (Gabriel), grand-nephews Beckham, Leland, Brody and grand-niece Brooklyn, companion of 38 years, Danny Rowe and many beloved friends. Dondra was a lover of life. She was an avid world traveler. She was proud that she had visited all 50 States, put her toes in all 5 Great Lakes and traveled to 6 continents. She almost completed her bucket list that included visiting the Great Wall of China, kissing the Blarney Stone in Ireland, rafting down the Amazon River and going on an African Safari. She loved playing cards, enjoying a monthly Pan game, Bridge Club membership and even joined the Central American/Caribbean Bridge Federation to combine her love of travel and cards. She was also a wonderful supporter of local music and was a founding member and Treasurer of the Kern River Blues Society. She was always up for a drive to a concert on the coast or a local concert sponsored by World Records. She loved movies and attended the Lone Pine Film Festival every year for the past 24 years. She was the family genealogist traveling the U.S. filling dozens of boxes with thousands of photos, documents, papers, and letters of family history. Her friends and family will miss her stories, her companionship and her laughter. She will forever be in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kern River Blues Society to continue supporting local music in her memory.



