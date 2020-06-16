DONNA BULLOCK BUGNI

September 1, 1937 - March 9, 2020

Our beloved Mom passed away March 9, 2020, however due to the outbreak of COVID-19 we have been unable to properly celebrate her life.

On Friday June 19, 2020 we finally get our chance. Services are being held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. The church is asking that all attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. We hope you will be able to join us in remembering this remarkable woman.

www.doughtycalhounomeara.com