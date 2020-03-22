|
DONNA CAROLYN BULLOCK BUGNI
September 1, 1937 - March 9, 2020
A Graveside service is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial previously scheduled has been postponed due to the current health risk circumstances.
Donna Carolyn Bullock Bugni (AKA Squirt) was born September 1, 1937 to Vera and Don Bullock and left this world on March 9, 2020 to be in the arms of her parents, where she is again able to walk and dance so freely. Donna attended both Lakeside and Buena Vista Elementary School where, she not only went to classes, but also lived on the school properties. She then went on to attended Bakersfield High School, where she graduated with class of 1955. In her youth she had a great love of horses, which she got from her dad. Donna won numerous trophies for her riding in rodeos and horse shows. She even qualified to be a candidate for the title of Salinas Rodeo Sweetheart. Later in life, after becoming a wife and mother, Donna became very involved in her children's lives with Panama PTA and community leader for Panama 4-H. Donna very much enjoyed horse races. She never missed watching The Kentucky Derby. She was a firm believer that you always put your money on a grey horse. Throughout her life Donna was also involved with numerous Bible studies, where her faith grew and grew. There was not a day that went by without her praying for her family and friends. What brought her the most joy were her daughters and her grandchildren. The grandchildren learned early in life that if they needed prayers answered, Grammy was the one to go to, because she and God had a very close relationship. Grammy taught all of her grandchildren the importance of saying the Rosary.
Donna is preceded in death by her grandson, Adam George Bauer, her parents Vera and Don Bullock and the love of her life Paul Bugni. She is survived by her daughters Kellee Wolber and son in law Tor, Kristin Varner and son in law Vint. Grandchildren, Monica and Kyle Long, Lauren Bauer, Matt Zipses, Alex and Nick Bauer, Tammy and Dane Varner, Chelsi and Anthony Vega, great grandchildren Easton and Barrett Long, Nash and Knox Vega, brother Mike Bullock and family, sister-in-law Joan Bugni and family, brother-in-law Joe Bugni.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the amazing caregivers at West Chester Home Incorporated, (Brighton Manor) and the staff at Hoffman Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Catholic Charities or Hoffman Hospice.
