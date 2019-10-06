|
DONNA DIANE DAVIS
May 28, 1943 - August 26, 2019
It is with profound sadness that we announce that our beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, left us on August 26, 2019 from her home in Reno, Nevada.
Her quiet strength, infectious laughter, and beautiful smile will forever remain in our hearts.
On May 28, 1943, she was born to Roger and Nicky Donahue in Bakersfield, California. A long-time resident of Bakersfield, she attended East Bakersfield High School (Go Blades!) and worked as an administrative secretary at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for approximately 20 years.
In 1970, she married Donald Davis at the St. Joseph Catholic Church commencing a lifelong partnership of faith and love for 48 years. She was an avid sports fan who attended every one of her son's athletic events (there were a lot!). She also made a point of attending as many of her grandchildren's events as possible. A little known fact is that she was very athletic herself, and played soccer with women half her age well into her 40's.
Don and Donna retired to Reno in 2013 and they came to love the mountain weather, yearly vacations at Tahoe, and family outings, with an occasional diversion to a casino. Her ability to win while playing slot machines was legendary.
She was also known for her dry sense of humor and her unwavering devotion to family, especially to her grandchildren-she had no reservations from spoiling them rotten.
Donna is survived by her children, Blake (Deanna) and Chad (Kirsti); her grandchildren, Nicholas, Christian, Taylor, Jake and Shane; her sisters, Mary Fenton, Sandy Emery, and Andy Francola, and her sister-in-law- Dorothy Matlock.
Donna was preceded in death by Donald Davis.
The celebration of life will be held in Reno on October 12, 2019, at 11AM, at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 1138 Wright Street, Reno, NV.