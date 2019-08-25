|
DONNA MAE ST.ONGE
February 6, 1936 - August 14, 2019
Donna Mae St.Onge, 83, formally of Bakersfield, CA., passed away in her Arroyo Grande home on August 14, 2019 with her family at her side.
Donna was born Donna Mae Alexander on February 6, 1936, in Bakersfield, CA., to Don and Willie Mae Shearer-Alexander. She grew up and attended schools in Bakersfield and Arvin and while attending Bakersfield High, she met the love of her life, Terry St.Onge.
They were married in 1951, and their marriage lasted for 53 years until his death in 2004. Donna was a dedicated, loving, caring and gentle wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker. Loved going to the movies and reading suspense filled novels. Donna loved to spend time with family and she enjoyed her beautiful needlework as she had many talents and could conquer any job.
After her children were grown, Donna challenged her mind with the science of the human body by perusing a career as an Operating Room Technician where she received her degree from Bakersfield College.
Donna is survived by her half-brother Don Alexander, step sister Johnetta Alexander, her son Daniel St.Onge, daughter Teresa Kidwell, grandson Erin St.Onge, granddaughters Katie Kidwell, Jenny Kidwell-Hunt and great grandson Cazin Whittington. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terry St.Onge in 2004, and son, David St.Onge in 2014.
Donna is loved and respected by family, friends, and acquaintances. Her generosity towards others, including her favorite charities is a testament to her kindness.
She will truly be missed by those of us blessed to have known her.
Mom go with Dad now. He has been waiting for you.
There will be a Mass for Donna, August 30, 2019 at Christ The King Church at 1800 Bedford Way, Bakersfield, CA., followed with a luncheon to celebrate Donna's life.