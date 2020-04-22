DONNA ROSE MCHALE May 15, 1933 - April 9, 2020 Donna Rose McHale was born in Minot, North Dakota. She graduated from the University of North Dakota, where she was a music major and a member of Delta Zeta sorority and Mortar Board. Donna taught for Bakersfield City Schools at Washington Jr. High, Harris and Thorner Elementary schools. She will be remembered by her students as the teacher who played the piano so they could dance and sing. She met her husband Tom McHale through the Catholic Social Club and they were married for fifty-two years. Together they devoted their lives to each other and to raising their three children. Later, leisure time was spent dancing, traveling, substitute teaching, tutoring, and volunteering to play the piano for residents of retirement homes. Donna is survived by sons and wives Joe (Mary), Tom (Naoko) and daughter Erin (Duane) Johnston. Special darlings are grandchildren Danny, Robby, Hana, Maya, Douglas, Emily, and Andrew. Other survivors include her sister Ramona and husband Roby Deese. She is also survived by many other relatives and their families. According to her request, there will be no public viewing. There will be a private family graveside service. Due to current global virus concerns, a Memorial Celebration of Life will be planned for family and friends at a later date and time. Condolences may be left on Donna McHale's online guest book at www.bashamfuneralcare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 22, 2020.