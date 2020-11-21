DONNA (CHEATWOOD) SIKOLA

November 28, 1956 - November 13, 2020

Donna (Cheatwood) Sikola, 63, of Pismo Beach, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep the evening of November 13, 2020. Donna was born November 28, 1956, in Bakersfield, California, where she lived for many years before moving to the Central Coast.

A 1974 graduate of Foothill High School, Donna went on to receive a degree in Accountancy from California State University, Bakersfield. She dedicated her 45-year career to banking, beginning in 1975 at Security Pacific National Bank, and most recently, at Mechanics Bank in Arroyo Grande. She was adored by colleagues and customers alike for her knowledge and generosity. As her son says, she brought pride to the Sikola name.

The sudden loss of Donna is felt by many. She is survived by her son, Ryan Sikola, also of Pismo; her beloved grandchildren Damien, Britain, Heidi, Regan, and Samuel; her twin brother, Don; brother, Jerry; nieces and nephews whose Christmas cards never went without taped-on candy canes; and a tribe of in-laws who loved claiming her as one of their own. Ms. Sikola was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille.

Due to gathering restrictions, a memorial page has been set up at MyKeeper.com in lieu of a service.