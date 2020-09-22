Donna Whitney

DONNA RUTH WHITNEY

November 8, 1931- September 8, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Ruth Whitney announces her passing on September 8 following complications after a fall. Donna was many things to many people, but most of all she was a loving and devoted mother to her three children, Chuck III, John and Leane.

Mom was born in Los Angeles to Emma (Lane) and Ormand Watson. The family soon moved to Bakersfield where Mom would call home for most of her 88 years.

She graduated from BHS in 1950 and two months later married her high school sweetheart, Charles "Chuck" Whitney, Jr. Chuck worked in exploration drilling which found the adventurous newlyweds living in Wyoming, Utah and Nevada before settling back in Bakersfield. In 1957, now with three children and in the employ of Coastal Drilling Co., the young family began what would become one of Mom and her family's most cherished memories: a decade in Soldotna, Alaska. It was there that Mom learned to ski aside her two young sons, introduced her little girl to the beauty and wonders of nature, discovered bowling and bridge and even welcomed Alaska into statehood.

When the family left Alaska to follow Chuck's career back to Bakersfield, Mom was happy to be reunited with dear friends and make new ones too. She traded bowling for tennis, becoming a vivacious member of the Racquet Club. She was still on the court well into her 70s and joining ping-pong matches during family Thanksgivings into her 80s. Always a devoted homemaker, Mom was also an avid gardener, talented seamstress and model DIYer long before the term was popularized.

Mom worked 18 years as an account clerk for the KC Fire Department, retiring in 1995. She took pride in her "numbers job" and cherished the friendships she made there.

Everyone who knew Mom in the last 35 years knew she might pop up anywhere with her Doberman. Over the years Mom had five Dobermans, including 3 rescue dogs. She named herself "Grandma Big Dog" to several grandkids and shared her Dobie joy with others by volunteering with the Therapy Dog program. Mom was a strong woman and an adventurous spirit who, through it all, was a dear and true friend to her children. She encouraged our dreams, applauded our accomplishments, understood our mistakes and often told us how proud of us she was.

Mom was predeceased by her son Charles III. She will be dearly missed by her son John, daughter Leane, and her seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mom had a full and wonderful life. Thank you to all who were part of it.

With her family and friends' best health and safety in mind there will be no public service.

In lieu of flowers donations to Guiding Eyes for the Blind would be appreciated.