Donnalee Christine (Dorris) Meighan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donnalee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONNALEE CHRISTINE (DORRIS) MEIGHAN
March 2, 1958 - May 9, 2020 Donna quietly entered heaven on Saturday, May 9th after a courageous 5-year battle with lymphoma. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Frank and Dorothy Dorris. In 1960, the family moved to southern California. Donna loved sharing her fond memories of family weekend outings at the lake. Eventually, she married and moved to Bakersfield where she began a successful 23-year career as a day care provider for many little ones. From there she entered the dental field and finally Diamond IT - the job she so dearly loved. Donna was a friend that was always there to help. She lived and loved passionately and will be deeply missed by all the people whose lives she touched through the years. Donna is survived by her children, Jeremy (partner Lindsay) and Jennifer - the loves of her life; grandsons Wade and Parker whom she adored and cherished; father Frank, brothers Frank and Richard, nephew Justin, niece Tiffany as well as many friends. Donna is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Dorris. At this time there will be no services due to the present situation. Please sign the guest book to send your condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved