DONNALEE CHRISTINE (DORRIS) MEIGHAN

March 2, 1958 - May 9, 2020 Donna quietly entered heaven on Saturday, May 9th after a courageous 5-year battle with lymphoma. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Frank and Dorothy Dorris. In 1960, the family moved to southern California. Donna loved sharing her fond memories of family weekend outings at the lake. Eventually, she married and moved to Bakersfield where she began a successful 23-year career as a day care provider for many little ones. From there she entered the dental field and finally Diamond IT - the job she so dearly loved. Donna was a friend that was always there to help. She lived and loved passionately and will be deeply missed by all the people whose lives she touched through the years. Donna is survived by her children, Jeremy (partner Lindsay) and Jennifer - the loves of her life; grandsons Wade and Parker whom she adored and cherished; father Frank, brothers Frank and Richard, nephew Justin, niece Tiffany as well as many friends. Donna is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Dorris. At this time there will be no services due to the present situation. Please sign the guest book to send your condolences.



