DOREEN MARIE (DYE) ELLIOTT
June 7, 1935 - July 22, 2019
Doreen Marie (Dye) Elliott, 84, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Louis and Balbina Nagel in Glen Ullin, North Dakota on June 7, 1935. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wilford Dye in 1981. Doreen married Joe Elliott on June 3, 1995. Joe and Doreen have had a full and happy life together for the past 31 years.
Doreen is survived by her husband Joe Elliott and her three children: Wayland Dye of Ventura, CA; Jeff Dye and his wife Marinda of Bakersfield, CA; and daughter Brandie Dye of Bakersfield, CA. Doreen was a caring and compassionate business owner, wife, and mother who loved to read and travel with Joe. She was immensely proud of her children, leaving nothing behind but beautiful memories and a life well lived. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Valley Baptist Church, 5500 Olive Drive, Bakersfield, CA. Burial will take place in a private ceremony at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura, CA where Doreen will be laid to rest beside her late husband Wilford Dye.
In lieu of flowers, Doreen has requested that donations be made to .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 4, 2019