|
DORIS FAY BUMGARNER
August 21, 1939 - May 26, 2019
Doris Fay Bumgarner, passed away on May 26, 2019 at the age of 79 at her home in Bakersfield, California.
Doris was born on August 21, 1939 in Kern County, California. She was the youngest of 10 children born to the parents of John Henry Haworth and Mary Elizabeth (Eckberg) Haworth. She also had 3 half-brothers. She was given the nickname "Fuzzy" by her siblings when she was a child.
Doris attended Shafter High School in Shafter, California in the mid 1950's. She later met and then married L.D. Bumgarner on November 9, 1970. They had one son, Michael Shane Bumgarner. L.D. passed away on June 9, 2007 in Bakersfield, California. Doris never remarried.
Doris was known to most by her kind nature, love for family and the LORD, Jesus Christ. She had read the Bible 14 times from cover to cover. Due to her unending love for her son, Michael, she insisted on working long, hard hours so she could send him to a private school. She was fond of her nieces and nephews and kept in close contact with them throughout her life. Doris was known for her quick wit and great sense of humor. She will be loved and missed by all her knew her.
Survivors include her only son: Michael Shane Bumgarner, and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John Henry Haworth and Mary Elizabeth (Ekberg) Haworth, her husband, L.D. Bumgarner, four brothers, Earl Edward, Ernest Jesse, Matthew Tommy and Howard Everet, five sisters, Martha Alvrena, Nellie Flora Belle, Ethel Marie, Mary Louise, Aretta Jewell and three half-brothers: Jimmy, George Riley, and Oscar Hardy.
A memorial service will be held at Kern River Family Mortuary , 1900 N. Chester Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93308, on Wed., June 5th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. A private graveside burial will follow at the Union Cemetery located at 730 E. Potomac Ave. Bakersfield, California 93307.