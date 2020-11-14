DORIS FRANCO

April 10, 1954 - November 6, 2020

Doris Franco, age 66, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1954 in Bakersfield, California to Jose Maria and Amelia Franco.

Her life was a living example of the bible verse, 1 Corinthians 16:14 - "Let all that you do be done with love". She lived to serve our Father, Lord and Savior and fought until the very end.

Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lacey and Ryan Siddle, son and daughter-in-law Jordan and Laura Villaros, 7 grandchildren, brothers (4) and sisters (7 living, 1 deceased), father to her children Benny Villaros, her best friends Irene Rodriguez and Lucy Ball, many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.

Please join us in celebrating her life Wednesday November 18, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. at the KLEA Club (Kern Law Enforcement Association), 3417 Pegasus Dr. Bakersfield, CA 93308. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help place her remains in the final resting place alongside her mother.