DORIS HOLLIS GAULDING
August 19, 1929 - March 24, 2019
Doris Hollis Gaulding, long time resident of Bakersfield, CA. passed away March 24, after a long illness.
Doris was born in Dallas County, Missouri. Her parents were Ray and Zella (Strong) Hollis.
Doris grew up on a farm in Dallas County, Missouri. She moved to California after High School graduation. She attended Mt Olive Elementary School and graduated from Springfield High School in 1947. She worked for the telephone company for several years.
She married George Gaulding in 1951, they had one daughter, Jana and one grandson, Grady.
Doris was a kind and generous lady and thoughtful and giving of her time and money to those less fortunate than herself. She was an avid reader and a faithful member of Calvary Bible Church. She was also very creative and artistic, painting many beautiful paintings, my sisters and I have several of her paintings hanging on our walls. She enjoyed traveling and visited many different parts of the world. She lived in Alaska while her husband served in the military and following his service, they settled in Van Nuys, CA. She also lived in Newport Beach and Laguna Niguel before settling in Bakersfield some 30 years ago. She also had homes in Tehachapi, and Arroyo Grande, CA.
Her parents, husband George, daughter, Jana, sister Georgia, and brother Don, niece Martha, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her grandson, Grady; sisters, Geraldine, Rachel, and Ruby; nieces, Dr. Cindy Hollis Keene, Dianne Hollis, Donna Freelove, Georgianna Gleason and Carly Gifford; nephews, Bob, Joe, Chris and Matt Hollis, Joe Gleason, Ray and Sean Sands, Dennis Drumright, Kevin and Allan Gifford, as well as other grand nieces and nephews.
The passing of our dear sister, mother, grandmother and aunt leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.