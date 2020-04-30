DORIS JANE CRONK January 30, 1933 - April 21, 2020 Welcomed into the arms of our Savior and now with her husband of nearly 50 years Howard. Doris passed away at home unexpectedly. Doris was born to Addie and Roy Allison of Riverdale, CA. Mom and Addie moved to Bakersfield in the 1940's where Mom completed high school at East Bakersfield High. Mom met her future husband, Howard Cronk, who had followed several siblings from Tennessee. They eloped in 1951, on their first of many trips to Las Vegas. Mom supported Dad in his many businesses including Little Brown Jug Liquors, which they owned for 34 years. Dad would open the store, but it was Mom who came in later in the morning and truly RAN the store! For decades, when time permitted, she enjoyed helping Uncle Brownie at Farley's Florist. With her business background, Mom became a member of the American Business Women's Association. For those who knew Mom growing up, she was "Doodie". Many who became close didn't know her by any other name for decades. Although not officially into genealogy, Mom was the go-to person for both Dad's and her families for details. She had an uncanny ability to recall names, dates or events. It pains us to not be able to pick-up the phone and ask, "hey Mom, Nana, do you remember"? Dad passed in March of 2001. Mom also lost her BFF of 60+ years, Barbara Dumatrait/Cowan, in February 2002. Mom is survived by sons Greg (Kathy), Randy, grandkids Justin, Jared (Nicole), Allison Gillies (Chad), Katie Renshaw (Chris), Lauren and Bobby. Also, great-grandkids Harper, Madison, Collyn, Maverick and Mom just learned, one on the way (Allison). Private service at Greenlawn N.E will l be held on Friday May 1st. Celebration of life Memorial will held at a latter date.

