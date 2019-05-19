|
DORIS MAXINE (RUSSELL) GOFF
February 10, 1934 - May 14, 2019
Doris Maxine Goff, 85, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 at her home in Bakersfield, CA. She was born on Feb. 10, 1934 to George and Alene Stackhouse. Doris grew up in Seattle, WA, graduating from Ballad High School in 1952. After high school, she married George Russell and moved to Bakersfield, CA. They had 2 children together, Kathy and Jimmy.
Doris was an avid bowler, bowling on many different leagues throughout the years. She enjoyed playing cards and dice games. She also enjoyed traveling. She was kind, loving and caring. She cared for many children over the years and was a grandma to many who were not her own. Spending time with her friends and family was very important to her.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Russell and her sister Gayle (Steve) Andrews. Her grandchildren Darci Hooker, Christopher Russell, Johnathan Russell, DJ Burton, Meagan Burton, many nieces and nephews, several close friends and her special friend, Sue Eicher.
She is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather James Goldman, husband Earl Goff, daughter Kathy Hayes, and daughter-in-law Denise "DC" Russell.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 19, 2019