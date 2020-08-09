1/1
Doris Mildred Zaben
January 23, 1923 - July 7, 2020

Doris Mildred Zaben left us to dance with the angels and reunite with the love of her life Jim, on July 7th, 2020. Doris was born in Missoula, Montana and moved to Bakersfield, California in 1963 with her husband and children, Jim and Bob.

Doris was a loving, kind, and spunky spirit who always put her family first. She was known to her nieces and nephews as Auntie Dodo, and always made family get-togethers a time to cherish.

While raising her sons she worked outside the home only doing jobs she could do while they were in school. When her boys began high school, Doris returned to work as a loan officer for 25 years at Community First Bank.

She is survived by her sister Helen Zwaller of Seattle, Washington, her sons Jim (Susan) and Bob (Marion), her grandchildren (Shae, Micah, Jessica, and Bryce), and six great grandchildren.

Doris's family thanks her caretakers at The Palms for the compassionate care she received, and also for making it possible for her family to be with her in her last days.

Doris was laid to rest at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery with her husband on July 22, 2020 in a private ceremony.

Raise a vodka tonic, Doris's favorite drink, to a beautiful life well lived. She will forever be in our hearts.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 9, 2020.
