DORIS STEWART EDICK
February 27, 1927 - December 29, 2019
Doris Edick was born and raised in Montgomery, Pa, graduating from Montgomery Clinton High School in 1945. That year she moved to Fullerton, Ca, to live with her brother and attend college. It was in Fullerton in 1946 that she met the love of her life, Melvin Edick. In 1947 she transferred to Santa Barbara State College (now UCSB), studying there for one year before marrying Mel in 1948. The newlyweds then headed to Davis where Mel started veterinary school and Doris became the full-time mother of Doug (1949) and Stan (1950). After veterinary school the couple moved to Willows, Ca, where their third son, Tom, was born in 1953. The next stop was Orland, Ca, for two years before they finally settled in Delano, where Mel set up his veterinary clinic in 1955. Doris became an indispensable part of the practice in 1958, functioning as bookkeeper, receptionist, kennel girl, and veterinary assistant. She found time to participate in the Del Vista PTA and the Delano Women's Club, serving one year as president. Doris also met regularly for golf and lunch with the Lunch Bunch girls. After thirty years in Delano, Mel and Doris retired. They enjoyed driving and flying their airplane together to places around the country. In 2004 Mel and Doris moved to Bakersfield where they lived until Mel passed away in 2011. Doris spent the remainder of her years in Santa Clarita residing with her son Doug and his wife Becky. She was promoted to heaven on December 29, 2019 after being plagued with dementia for twenty years. During her long life Doris was characterized as thoughtful, sweet, and selfless by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by all of her siblings. She is survived by her sons Doug (Becky) Edick, Stan (Jan) Edick, and Tom (Lisa) Edick. She also leaves behind her grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The Edick family wishes to thank Silverado Hospice for all of the loving care given by the doctor, the nurses, and the home health aides and for the kind attention shown by the office staff these last few years.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 5, 2020