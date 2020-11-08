DORIS JEAN WILSON

September 19, 1927 - November 2, 2020

Doris Jean Wilson, fondly known as Jean, 93, of Bakersfield, CA, died November 2, 2020, spending her final days surrounded by family.

Jean was born September 19, 1927, in Blanchard, Oklahoma and moved with her family to Pixley, CA in 1945. She graduated from Delano High School in 1946 and attended College of the Sequoias, in Visalia, CA. In 1954 she moved to Bakersfield, where in 1958 she met her future husband, Edwin Wilson, at a First Presbyterian Church group. Jean attended University of Nevada at Reno and finished her teaching degree at Fresno State, Bakersfield campus, in 1962. On October 13, 1962, she married her sweetheart Edwin Wilson, an attorney, and over the next few decades, they raised their three children.

Jean was a woman of great faith and also a quick sense of humor, and enjoyed playing bridge with anybody and everybody. She had a reputation of knowing everybody, and it seemed that everybody knew her. On many family vacations it was not uncommon for her to run into someone that she knew. In addition to her devotion to her family, she contributed her time and energy to her community through her varied charitable and faith-based activities.

Jean was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church Bakersfield, the Assistance League Bakersfield, Bible Study Fellowship, serving many years as a leader, and a member of the philanthropic organization, P.E.O., for 51 years.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her children, Stephen (Kim), Thomas (Jennifer) and Susan Seggerman (Scott); 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Edwin Wilson, her parents James and Euna Sanders, and her sister Geraldine Dixson.

A public viewing is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, from 3-5 pm at the Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home in Bakersfield, CA. A family burial will take place at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. At this time, a Celebration of Life is pending, as circumstances allow.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Rosewood Senior Living Community for their unconditional care and support of their beloved mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to First Presbyterian Church Bakersfield or to The Shirley Bring Scholarship Fund, c/o P.E.O. Foundation/Chapter OU, Pam Valdez, 14229 Cedar Creek Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93314.

Doughty - Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors