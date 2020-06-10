DOROTHY ANN MEERT

August 17, 1935 - June 3, 2020

Dorothy Meert, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt died peacefully at home in Bakersfield June 3 surrounded by her family. She was 84. A mother to five, a grandmother to ten, and a great-grandmother to three, she was the epitome of love, kindness, and motherhood.

Dorothy was one of five children born to Hungarian and Polish immigrants Mike and Helen Kuminecz in South Bend, Indiana. Dorothy and her brother Bob and sisters Patricia, Jeanette, and Theresa enjoyed a happy childhood in a busy household that also included their grandparents.

She met Paul Meert in 1958 at a Catholic young adults social club while he was attending the University of Notre Dame. They married three years later. Their union was blessed with five children, and they recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

Paul and Dorothy moved to Bakersfield in 1965 where he taught at Bakersfield College and where Dorothy worked for more than 20 years. Dorothy never lost her Midwestern accent or spitfire charm. Because the Meerts' La Cresta home was a haven for their children's friends, they never locked their revolving front door. Paul taught a night class on Mondays, so hamburger dinners became a weekly menu staple popular with family and friends alike.

Dorothy had a quick wit and a sense of humor which came in handy managing a household of seven, including four boys. With a large family and extended neighborhood friends and classmates who converged at the Meert house, they would easily go through three gallons or more of milk a day.

Dorothy loved the movie, The Wizard of Oz. She was her children's and grandchildren's biggest fan at their school sporting events. Her homemade cookies and cakes were relished by everyone at family gatherings. She enjoyed playing board games, crossword puzzles, reading, feeding birds, cats, and dogs.

A devout Catholic, Dorothy recited the rosary and a novena daily. She was a proud American, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, and as the family historian, she documented every event with a photo she would have copied for everyone. Her laugh was infectious and Dorothy created a warm and happy home where every child, her own and her children's friends, felt welcome. No doubt she earned her angelic wings on earth, having survived raising four boys, a daughter, and their many friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, daughter-in-law Charla Meert, and her beloved cat Precious. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Paul, her sons Paul and wife Tracey, Diggy (John), Stephen and wife Lisa, Timmy and wife Gina, her daughter Annie Bouldoukian, and Anne Garibaldi Meert. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, George, Courtney, Michelle, Macy, Laura, Ally, Madison, Christopher, Sophie, Raffi, and three great-grandchildren Rowan, Harper, and Benjamin.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3700 River Boulevard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 12, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12300 Reina Road. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required at both locations.

Pallbearers are Paul, Diggy, Stephen, Timmy, George and Christoper Meert, and Raffi Bouldoukian. Honorary Pallbearers are Tucker Stewart, Tyler Hough, Dom Lewis, Gavin Heer, Alex Heer, and Jacob Heer.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jennifer Abraham for her exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy's memory may be honored with a donation to the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, Indiana, 46556.

Dorothy loved her family and lived her life with compassion and humor. Our lives are all the richer because of her.

