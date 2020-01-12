|
DOROTHY CLAIRE (WILLIAMS) STRAMLER
December 24, 1934 - December 29, 2019
A Bakersfield native, Dorothy returned in 2015 after living in Texas, Alaska, and Southern California for many years. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She is predeceased by her parents Helen and Harold Williams, and her husband of 36 years, Allan Andrew Stramler, III.
Many remember Dorothy as the life of the party, generous and gregarious, engaging people everywhere. Children, especially her own, benefited from her vivid imagination and early childhood education.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Alison, Gwyn, Claire, Ross, & Brian, and eight grandchildren: Jillian, Parker, Marshall, Tyler, Anna, Broc, Mason, & Jake.
She is also survived by nephews Matthew & Edward Powell and sister-in-law, Layne Powell, who introduced Dorothy to her older brother, Allan, when they were young girls.
Please join us for her memorial service on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Bakersfield Marriott Hotel (801 Truxtun Ave.) starting at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the . Greenlawnm-c.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020