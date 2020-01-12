Home

POWERED BY

Dorothy Claire (Williams) Stramler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Claire (Williams) Stramler Obituary

DOROTHY CLAIRE (WILLIAMS) STRAMLER
December 24, 1934 - December 29, 2019

A Bakersfield native, Dorothy returned in 2015 after living in Texas, Alaska, and Southern California for many years. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She is predeceased by her parents Helen and Harold Williams, and her husband of 36 years, Allan Andrew Stramler, III.

Many remember Dorothy as the life of the party, generous and gregarious, engaging people everywhere. Children, especially her own, benefited from her vivid imagination and early childhood education.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Alison, Gwyn, Claire, Ross, & Brian, and eight grandchildren: Jillian, Parker, Marshall, Tyler, Anna, Broc, Mason, & Jake.

She is also survived by nephews Matthew & Edward Powell and sister-in-law, Layne Powell, who introduced Dorothy to her older brother, Allan, when they were young girls.

Please join us for her memorial service on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Bakersfield Marriott Hotel (801 Truxtun Ave.) starting at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the . Greenlawnm-c.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -