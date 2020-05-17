DOROTHY ELLEN GARDNER

February 25, 1924 - May 11, 2020 Dorothy Ellen Gardner was born February 25, 1924 in Huntington Beach to Claude and Theresa Moore. She graduated from Taft Union High School in 1942 and went to work at McClellan Field during World War II, where she met the love of her life Charles Edward Gardner Sr. They were married in 1943 and remained married until his death in 2003. In 1947, Dorothy and Charles moved back to Taft and shortly after welcomed their son Charles Gardner Jr. and daughter Patricia Richey in 1950. Dorothy started with Berry Holding Oil Company in 1947 and worked there until her retirement in 1988. She was very active in the Ford City Missionary Baptist Church, as her faith was very important and demonstrated in everything she did. She was also very active in the West Kern Oil Museum. Dorothy passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 and is now with her Lord and Savior. She was a wonderful mom and mema and although she is in a better place, she will be missed by her son Charles Gardner Jr. & his wife Jeanne and daughter Patricia Richey, her four grandchildren Bethany Gardner, Rachel Garcia & her husband Basilio, Nate Richey & his wife Lisa and Mike Richey Jr. & his wife Erin and five great grandchildren Callia Richey, Asher Richey, Reina Garcia, Max Richey and Payton Richey. Services are under the care of Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store