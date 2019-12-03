|
DOROTHY PAULINE TUDOR
April 23, 1939 - November 26, 2019
Dorothy Pauline Tudor was born on April 23, 1939, in Bakersfield, California and passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019.
Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Shafter, California, the daughter of Dan and Gertrude Weitz and the sister of Donna Weitz-Mixon. After graduating from Shafter High School in 1957, Dorothy attended UCLA where she graduated with her degree and began her career as a teacher in San Jose, California soon after marrying fellow SHS classmate Rex M. Tudor.
The two soon returned to Shafter, where they would become fixtures in the community. Dorothy left teaching to devote herself to raising their two children, Daniel R. Tudor and Deborah P. Tudor-Davidson. She dedicated herself to being involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives as a homemaker, mother and grandmother.
It was her life as a grandmother that gave Dorothy her greatest joy. She hosted play dates, movie nights, shopping adventures and dress-up parties for her grandchildren Shanna Davidson, Cambria Tudor-Shelley, Kaley Tudor and Colt Tudor, and loved the time she was able to spend with them. Dorothy set the standard for grandmotherly love and devotion.
Along with her involvement in the Congregational Bible Church, Dorothy loved the time with her close friends and UCLA sorority sisters, where she would regularly join them for bridge games, movies, trips to see plays in Los Angeles, and other activities that made her life full of fun and love.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Rex M. Tudor, who passed away in 2009, and is survived by her two children, Daniel R. Tudor of Pittsboro, North Carolina and Deborah P. Tudor-Davidson of Bakersfield, California; daughter-in-law Teresa Tudor; grandchildren Shanna Davidson, Cambria Tudor-Shelley and husband James Shelley, Kaley Tudor, and Colt Tudor; great grandson Ronan Shelley; sister Donna Mixon of Sedro Wolley, Washington.
A graveside service will be held at the Shafter Cemetery on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 with a luncheon at the Congregational Bible Church to follow. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dorothy's life together.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Congregational Bible Church, 430 E. Tulare Ave, Shafter, California 93263.
Also, a special thank you to the staff at Magnolia Place in Bakersfield for their outstanding care and compassion at the end of her life. And, thank you to Kathy Dunham and Dr. Farrer for their outstanding and compassionate care in her final days. Our family appreciates you so much!