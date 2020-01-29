|
|
DOROTHY PROUT
September 27, 1932 - January 16, 2020
Dorothy Prout was born on September 27, 1932 and went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Prout, youngest daughter Cathy Williams and son Bill Prout. She is survived by her son Marty, daughter Valarie, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandchildren Daryl, Brandi, Ian, Carly, David, Amy, and 5 great-grandchildren, Meghan, Bradley, Tansi, James and Andre.
Dorothy had a long career in the oil industry, first with Getty Oil and eventually retiring from Texaco. Dorothy loved her family, Elvis, cats, and Christmas.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 29, 2020