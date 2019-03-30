|
|
DOTTIE HERRERA KROLL
April 7, 1944 - March 25, 2019
Dottie Herrera Kroll was born April 7, 1944 and passed on March 25, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Viewing will be held at Mission Family Mortuary at 531 California Avenue on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Chapel services will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mission Family Mortuary with the graveside services procession to commence immediately after at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 30, 2019