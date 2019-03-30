Home

Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
(661)323-3339
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
Graveside service
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary

Dottie Herrera Kroll


Dottie Herrera Kroll Obituary

DOTTIE HERRERA KROLL
April 7, 1944 - March 25, 2019

Dottie Herrera Kroll was born April 7, 1944 and passed on March 25, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.

Viewing will be held at Mission Family Mortuary at 531 California Avenue on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Chapel services will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mission Family Mortuary with the graveside services procession to commence immediately after at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 30, 2019
