DOUGLAS BURT UPSHAW
August 4, 1942 - April 29, 2019
Doug married his high school sweetheart on January 5, 1961.
Doug began his working days as a meat cutter in Earlimart, CA. He eventually moved to Bakersfield and began leasing markets in Bakersfield and Taft. He loved Taft, that was his home.
Doug owned Taft Woodworks where he finally found joy in his profession. He loved custom building kitchens. With every customer he gained a friend. The most important job he performed was teaching God's word. He was a man of strong faith and shared it every chance he got.
He was deeply loved by his family and friends.
Doug is survived by: his Spouse: Louise Upshaw Son: Mark Upshaw (Melissa) Son: Kelly Upshaw (Janice), Grandkids: Kristen Ruptash (Matt), Josh Upshaw (Tiffany), Zack Upshaw (Courtni) and Jeremiah Upshaw, Great grandkids: Allie, Dylan, Jenna, Gavin and Paisley, Sister: Freeda Hudson (Connie), Mother in love: Lorraine Moore, Sister in love: Kathy Gregory (Kelvin), Brother in love: Ron Kennedy (Cathy), and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Services: Tuesday, May 7th at 10:30, Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 630 Kern Street Taft, CA. He was deeply loved by his family and friends.
"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 5, 2019