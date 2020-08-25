DOUGLAS EUGENE STONE

1922 - 2020

Douglas E. Stone, 97, of Bakersfield, California passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 after contracting the Coronavirus. He was born in Ashland, Ohio, September 5, 1922, to Ralph and Martha (Latimer) Stone. When he was 16, the family, including younger brother Roger and sister Mary, moved to Bakersfield, California, where father Ralph had already found work in the oilfields. On the long road trip from Ohio to California, Young Doug shared the driving duties with his mother.

Once settled in Oildale, Doug attended Kern County Union High School (now Bakersfield High), graduating in 1940. While in high school, he was also a member, along with his younger brother Roger, of the Snider's Cyclery basketball team. After graduation, he attended Bakersfield College, but when the United States entered World War II, Doug enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corps. During his 12 months of flight instruction, he was involved in a mid-air crash near Hutchinson, Kansas, but parachuted safely, landing in a farmer's field. Doug received "the gold wings of a navy pilot and the gold braid of a naval ensign" in September 1944 at Corpus Christi, Texas. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Saratoga, based in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and remained with the ship until the end of the war. He was decommissioned at San Diego Naval Air Station, in 1946.

In December 1945, Doug and Pauline "Polly" Elskins were married in Bakersfield, where Doug found work first with Lockheed Aircraft's Oildale Assembly Facility, and later began a long career working for Chevron. Having settled in North Bakersfield, Doug and Polly raised three boys: Donald William, Richard Lee, and Phillip Eugene. Doug frequently officiated for North of the River basketball and baseball games. After retirement, Doug and Polly enjoyed traveling, both with family and friends and with Mobile Nobles and Roving Elks. Doug was an avid golfer from childhood in Ohio until he was 94. He also loved to fish, both lake-fishing and deep-sea fishing. Though he grumbled a bit about going crabbing on Winchester Bay in Oregon, he loved eating those delicious Dungeness crabs.

After Polly passed away in 1996, shortly after they had celebrated their 50th Anniversary, Doug married Sally Halvid Buckley, with whom he shared 12 years of happy travels in their RV, before her death in 2009.

In 2011, Doug connected with another 1940 KCUHS graduate-Vivian Wheeler Wegis. The couple were married on February 18, 2012, and were able to share the last eight wonderful years together.

Douglas is survived by his wife Vivian Wegis Stone; sons Richard (Susan) Stone and Phillip Stone; daughter-in-law Jonnie Stone (Donald); granddaughters Jennifer Stone (Stephanie Griffin) and Carey Stone (Geoff Smick); great grandsons Everett and Grady Stone-Smick; as well as the large family of Wegis and Young children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wives Pauline Elskins Stone and Sally Buckley Stone; brother Roger L. Stone; sister Mary Dobbs; and son Donald Stone.

There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help in the pandemic effort by visiting the Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation website at https://www.adventisthealth.org/bakersfield/our-foundation/make-a-gift/ and selecting the Emergency Assistance Fund.