Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
Douglas Ray Hartnett

Douglas Ray Hartnett Obituary

DOUGLAS RAY HARTNETT
July 6, 1956 - January 31, 2020

Douglas Ray Hartnett was born in Plainville, Kansas on July 6, 1956 to Doc and Gayla Hartnett. He went home to our Lord on January 31, 2020 in Bakersfield, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald (Doc) Hartnett.

Doug joined the Navy while a senior in high school. After his time in the Navy, Doug joined the family trucking company (Hartnett Truck Co.) driving and working on semi trucks. From there he worked for B. J. Hughes, Oglebay Norton, Clintco and Gilliam & Sons.

He is survived by his wife, Annette; children, Daniel (Michelle), Lisa, Byron, Jason, and Devin; his mother, Gayla; sister, Daina; brothers, Matt and David (Wendy), and 4 grandchildren.

Doug will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The viewing will be February 5, 2020 at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave. from 1:00-5:00 pm. Funeral services will be February 6, 2020 at Mission Family Mortuary, at 11:00 am Burial will follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission Family Mortuary in Doug's name to help with funeral expenses.

Special thanks to Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Cindy and Shelly his ICU Nurses at Memorial Hospital.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 4, 2020
