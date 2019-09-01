|
|
DOUGLAS RENOIS
December 30, 1941 - August 13, 2019
Douglas Renois, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday August 13, 2019, at home in Lakeside, Oregon. Doug was born December 30, 1941 to Mae and Fred Renois. He attended grammar school in Annapolis and Calpella in Northern California. He attended high school in Lindsey, Ca. After leaving school he moved to Ukiah and worked in the logging industry. Doug was a Vietnam Veteran. After returning from Vietnam, he became interested in driving super modified and outlaw racecars.
Doug moved from Northern California to Terra Bella and worked in the logging industry and then in oil production for several companies in Kern and San Luis Obispo Counties. After that, he and his wife Jeannie Renois owned and operated the Lebec Campground and were involved in several other entrepreneurial businesses.
Doug had a lifelong love of hunting and fishing. After retiring, he moved to Oregon to the small coastal community of Lakeside, Oregon. He passed watching deer cross his property in the evening to bed down.
Doug is survived by his wife, Jeannie Renois of 35 years, his five children, Doug, Denise, Lynette, Amy and Matt and his brother Dan.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 1, 2019