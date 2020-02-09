|
DUDLEY MICHAEL STEELE JR.
August 21, 1926 - February 4, 2020
Dudley Michael Steele Jr. went peacefully to heaven on February 4, 2020, at his home in Delano, CA. Dudley was born to DM and Roxie (Fulks) Steele on August 21, 1926 in Shafter, CA. Dudley was the youngest of four children. He helped his parents working at their potato shed in Shafter growing up.
Dudley graduated Bakersfield College, then went on to the University of Oregon, where he graduated with a BA in Business. He was very proud to be an Oregon Duck.
Dudley enlisted in the United States Army in August 1944, and served as a mechanic on B17's and pilot on B29's.
After he came home from Military service, Dudley married Barbara Gliden and were blessed with two children, Dudley Randolph and Marylynn Steele. Dudley was a farmer here in Kern County for over 60 years. He became active in many organizations, such as Delano Elks Lodge, Delano Rotary Club, Masonic Temple, Shriners, American Legion, and Kern County Potato Growers. Dudley was also a member of the Methodist Church of Delano.
Dudley was preceded in death by his parents, his two children and many other family members. He is survived by his two granddaughters Michelle Chiarito (Brian) and Suzanne Steele (Jeff Southern), and his great grandchildren, Braydon, Ryan, and Tyler Chiarito and Gracie and Samuel Southern. Dudley has a large extended family that he loved dearly as well. Jana Horton Furman (John), Brad Horton, Steven Horton (Siobhan), Andrew and Maddie Horton, Lyndaleen Hampton, Amy Sanders (Michael) and Madeleine Sanders.
Visitation will be on February 12, 2020 from 4-8pm at Greenlawn Cemetery on River Blvd. Funeral and gravesite services on February 13, 2020 at 10:00 am also at Greenlawn Cemetery at 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305.
The Family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delano Elks Lodge, P.O. Box 577, Delano, CA 93216.