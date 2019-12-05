|
|
DURWOOD HENRY SWARTZ
May 17, 1934 - November 19, 2019
Durwood, 85, was born to Henry and Ruth Swartz in Dowagiac, Michigan. Durwood joined the Army at a young age and was privileged to travel to many different countries during that time.
He spent many years taking care of his mother Ruth whom he loved dearly before he was able to fulfill one of his dreams of moving to California. After his brother Duane passed away in 2003. Durwood became known as everyone's "Uncle" He loved history and was an avid historian especially when it came to the Civil War era. He enjoyed trips to the bookstore, watching old westerns and reading and collecting magazines.
He spent as much time as he could with family especially with his young ones as he put it made him feel younger. You could always recognize him by his cowboy hat, he wore everywhere he went.
He was always so thoughtful to those around him. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 5, 2019